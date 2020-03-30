Veep says government committed to safety of people

He made the remarks at the Pasteur Research Institute.

He said that large industrialized countries are most affected by coronavirus, adding that the Government adopted contingency plans to meet the basic needs of the people. The stores are full of food supplies and people are not concerned about it. I hope that the medical community will be successful to leave behind the current critical situation thanks to cooperation of the people.

"Whenever it is necessary to take radical steps to ensure safety and health of the people, the Government will do. Of course, radical decisions may not be welcomed and put pressure on some people, but, the people mostly accept that their own and other people's health are important for the government and entire governing system.

Meanwhile, Jahangiri said that in order to maintain public health, due decisions must be made, if accompanied by cooperation of the people, with the reports that are available, success will be achieved.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish