Hamas thanks Egypt, Jordan for rejecting Trump’s displacement plan

Tehran, IRNA – The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has expressed gratitude to Egypt and Jordan for rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for the transfer of the people of Gaza to the two countries.

In remarks on Saturday, Trump said Egypt and Jordan should take more Palestinian people from Gaza to “clean out” the strip.

“You’re talking about probably a million and half people...I’d like Egypt to take people. And I’d like Jordan to take people,” he said. “And we just clean out that whole thing.”

In response, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that his country firmly opposes any displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

In a similar reaction, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said that the temporary or long-term transfer of Palestinians “risks expanding the conflict in the region.”

“We appreciate the principled stance of the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, rejecting the displacement of our Palestinian people or encouraging their transfer or uprooting from their land under any pretext or justification,” Hamas said in a statement late on Sunday.

“We reaffirm the steadfastness of our Palestinian people in holding onto their land and their rejection of displacement and expulsion,” the statement read.

“We call upon the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to assert their firm rejection of all forms of displacement of our Palestinian people and to support their national rights.”

‘Any displacement plan doomed to fail’

Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif al-Qanua asserted that the Palestinian people are steadfast in their land and any plan to displace them will fail.

“What the occupiers could not take from our people through war, they will not achieve through displacement plans,” he said.

He added that the occupiers are trying to deny their commitments in the ceasefire agreement, but “we will not allow such a thing.”

In an earlier reaction to Trump’s remarks, Hamas called on the U.S. administration to stop making such proposals “that are in line with the Zionist plans and conflict with the rights and free will of our people.”

It also urged Washington to put pressure on the “criminal occupation” to accelerate the reconstruction of what it destroyed during its brutal war on the Gaza Strip and to restore normal life in the besieged territory.

