Milad Tower to go green to appreciate medical staff

Meanwhile, people's appreciation sayings will be screened on the Milad Tower building.

Milad Tower, also known as the Tehran Tower, is a multi-purpose tower in Tehran, Iran. It is the sixth-tallest tower and the 24th-tallest freestanding structure in the world.

It is standing at 435 meters from the base to the tip of the antenna. Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani hailed round-clock efforts of the medical and treatment personnel, saying that doctors and nurses are at the forefront of battling coronavirus.

"I am thankful to them, as they are on the scene with all in their power. Day and night, they continue their work with a short break," he said.

No doubt that the Iranian nation will never forget the sacrifices of the dear doctors and nurses, he said.‌

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

