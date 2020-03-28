Iran says will continue social distancing rules until April 8

Speaking on the sidelines on a meeting of a national committee for the fight against coronavirus, Rabiei said that all the restrictions imposed to slow down the spread of the deadly virus will remain in place until the mentioned time.

He said that the meeting also discussed how to deal with the people infected with the dangerous virus.

The infected people are supposed to be quarantined in accordance with the existing health protocols, he said, adding that some judicial measures will be taken today to deal with those who ignore the health protocols, obliging the COVID-19 patients to quarantine themselves.

The spokesman also said that the government has plans to support those who do not have the necessary requirements to treat their patient family members at home as their home is small and does not have an extra room to be dedicated to a patient family member.

The government has set up some intensive care centers in different parts of the country in which the coronavirus patients can receive the necessary treatments, Rabiei said.

Some 35,408 people have been so far affected by the virus, some 2,517 of which have lost their lives while 679 others have recovered, the latest official reports say.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish