Diplomat terms US fresh sanctions against Iran as inhuman policy

"Imposing new sanctions while Iranians are fighting #COVID19, & amidst a growing number who are advocating ending US #economicterrorism on Iran, is simply another example of an inhuman US policy, driven by "Secretaries of Hate" toward Iran," Miryousefi wrote on his Twitter account.

In spite of the fact that Iran is now involved in fighting coronavirus and the international community has so far urged the United States to lift sanctions against Iran, the US had earlier blacklisted 20 individuals and entities for the alleged supporting the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force to breach Iraq's sovereignty and to exploit its economy.

This is while, a number of Iranian Non-Governmental Organizations in a letter to the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres demanded the removal of the US anti-Iran sanctions.

In the letter, the organizations some of whom hold UN consultative status warned the world that the lives of Iranians have been put in danger due to the US sanctions amid the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account: "Iranian people appreciate the growing global campaign of government & civil society leaders calling for the lifting of illegal US sanctions, US is NOT listening, impeding the global fight against #COVID19. The ONLY remedy: DEFY US mass punishment, MORAL & PRAGMATIC imperative."

