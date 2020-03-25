London is bound to respond to petition on lifting Iran’s sanctions

The electronic petition created on UK Parliament's website reiterates that under the current conditions, removal of the sanctions is a humanitarian move.

Based on the latest statistics released so far, some 12,854 people have so far signed the petition and the figure is rapidly going upward.

Based on the political procedures, if a petition signed by more than 10,000 people, British government should answer it, and if it exceeds 100,000, it will be debated in the House of Commons.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador in London said in a tweet that British Parliament has urged the US Administration to immediately remove sanctions against Iran when the highly contagious disease is taking heavy tolls on the Iranian people.

Concurrent with the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran and the world, the United States Department of Commerce blacklisted 24 Iranian individuals and entities for the alleged cooperation in the nuclear activities of Iran and Pakistan.

The Bureau of Industry and Security at US Department of Commerce announced that six other individuals and entities will be blacklisted for the alleged helping Iran nuclear and missile programs, Pakistan nuclear and missile program and for the efforts made in renovating the Russian army.

Meanwhile, a spokesman in Foreign and Commonwealth Office speaking to IRNA on the condition of anonymity expressed UK and E3 partners’ readiness to support Iran in fighting coronavirus pandemic, saying: “The UK – and our E3 partners France and Germany – recently offered Iran a comprehensive package of both material and financial support worth EUR 5m to combat the rapid spread of coronavirus.”

