Iran's deterrence power strengthens attack on Ain al-Asad base, defense minister says

Brigadier General Amir Hatami in an interview on Friday said that Iran's deterrent power, which the enemies were trying to challenge over last two years, was in fact re-established and maintained, and the enemy's image became more transparent to the people with the formation of cohesion and hatred of the US.

Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani's terror, hurt every Iranian

Iran's Defense Minister pointed out that the terror of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleiman, Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis, and their companions hurt every Iranian, although it was of no practical value but was intended to challenge the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a full-fledged defense operation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and in particular, the general public's demand, was provided by missiles manufactured by defense industry experts, they destroyed Ein Al-Asad base and the enemy's response.

General Soleimani, the commander of Quds Forces of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and Al-Mohandis were targetted at Baghdad airport by the US forces early Friday morning, January 3, 2020.

Lieutenant General Soleimani was assassinated at the order of the US President Donald Trump in an airstrike by the Pentagon in Baghdad on Friday along with the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) second-in-commandleader, Al-Muhandis and eight others in their entourage.

