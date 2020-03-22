Noted director urges Indian gov't to help ease unfair sanctions against Iran

In a letter to the country's Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the director referred to the spread of coronavirus in Iran and said Indian government should help removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

Khan in his letter added that Iran is a country with rich culture and civilization dating back to 7,000 years BC, which can alongside India, as one of the contemporary powers and biggest democracies in the world, mark a greater future through multilateral economic cooperation.

Deploring remarkable decline in Iran-India economic and trade exchanges over the past years, he was hopeful that the two countries will double their economic and commercial capacities in cooperation with each other.

Noting that US unfair sanctions against Iran are the most severe sanctions in the world, Akbar Khan said that the situation make it difficult for Iran to fight coronavirus, as it cannot use its financial resources for legitimate trade and even for buying medicine and medical equipment.

Even the countries opposing the sanctions are also obliged to impose inhumane sanctions on the country, he lamented.

Based on its principles and teachings, India should counter injustice against humanity and work for equity, he said, reiterating that the country should extend support to Iran under the current conditions so that unfair sanctions against it will be reconsidered and decreased.

