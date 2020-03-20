Rouhani : Countering COVID19 is duty of all nations

"In a pandemic Tehran, Paris, London and Washington are not far apart and any undermining of Iran’s health system will cripple the global fight against this pandemic," Rouhani wrote in his Twitter account.

"#COVID19 is a matter of life and death and countering it is the duty of all nations," he added.

"In a letter addressed to the people of the United States of America, I asked them to appeal to their administration and congress that the current path of pressure and sanctions will never be successful," Rouhani said in a separate message.

In his letter to Americans, Iranian president said: "The Iranian people value friendship and respect based on the principles of dignity and humanity and respond positively to overtures based on such values."

"Simultaneously, they are ready to resist pressure and threats, as they have heroically throughout history," he reiterated.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Ali-Reza Raeesi said on Friday that the cases of COVID-19 infection reached 19,644 with death toll having mounted to 1,433 in the country.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish