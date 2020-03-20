Iranian goalkeeper selected as best penalty keeper in Asia

The Asian Champions League on Twitter account started a poll and listed Beiranvand from Iran, Ante Covic from Australia, Kwoun Sun-tae from Japan and Farizal Marlias from Malaysia.

Alireza Beiranvand is an Iranian footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Persepolis in the Persian Gulf Pro League. Beiranvand represented the Iran national football team at the 2015 AFC Asian Cup and 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Beiranvand has taken sensitive penalties like that of Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo in World Cup and Omani player in Iran-Oman match and Iranian player Ali Karimi’s penalty in Tehran derby.

