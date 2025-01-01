Iran condemns US, UK attacks against Yemeni capital

The attacks are in support of the Israeli regime’s crimes continuing in Gaza, Mohammad AliBek said on Wednesday.

AliBek described the repeated military aggressions by Washington and London against Yemeni soil as clear violation of the international law and the UN Charter.

Israel’s continued policy on genocide in Gaza is the root of all conflicts in the West Asia region, the official noted, warning against the consequences of the regime’s warmongering policies which threaten international and regional peace and security.

The continuation of adventurism under US leadership in the region aims to destabilize the region and interrupt the peace process among the groups and countries involved in the Yemen crisis, he added.

In his remarks, AliBek held the United States and the United Kingdom directly responsible for the consequences of the dangerous and unprecedented events in the region.

