Speaking to IRNA on Wednesday, Hamid Salkhordeh said that the epicenter of this earthquake was not in a populated area, so there was no loss of life or property.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute at the University of Tehran, an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Sirch on Tuesday.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 8 km underground.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

