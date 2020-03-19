Iranian actor wins award in Mumbai festival

Foroutan won the award for his role in ‘White Fish Season’ directed by Ghorban Najafi.

The Iranian movie had earlier won award from India, Iranian Film Festival (IFF).

According to its official website, “The mission of Café Irani Chaii International Film Festival is to support and develop the artistic appreciation and growth of independent films as well as to promote the exhibition of independent films and conduct educational programs that teach the art of film making.”

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish