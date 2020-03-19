Iran: US sanctions have negative effects on fighting COVID19

In its statement which was sent to diplomatic missions and representatives of the international organizations in Bulgaria and also to local media, Iranian embassy referred to coronavirus as a global challenge, and stressed the importance of international community’s cooperation for fighting the disease.

While Iranians are fighting against coronavirus, US unilateral, cruel and inhuman sanctions have created many obstacles, the statement read.

It also said that inhuman sanctions have had negative effects on the process of supplying medical equipment and have disturbed them.

Sanctions are indication of violating human rights and basic rights of Iranians.

Described measures taken by US as example of medical terrorism, Iranian embassy said despite its claims, US’ regime has always used food and drug as a political tool against Iranians.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Ali-Reza Raeesi that the cases of COVID-19 infection reached 18,407 and its death toll mounted to 1,284 in the country.

He added that in the past 24 hours 1,046 new cases of the virus have been diagnosed, and 149 people have passed away.

