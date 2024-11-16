Iran backs any decision Hezbollah makes: Senior advisor

The conflicts in southern Lebanon highlight the Israeli regime’s irrationality and failure, IRNA quoted Ali Larijani as saying in an interview with Al Mayadeen early on Saturday.

In his remarks, Larijani said he was carrying a direct message from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to Syrian President Bashar Assad and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

The messages mainly reiterated the support for the Syrian and Lebanese nations and resistance, according to Larijani.

He went on to emphasize that the draft of a potential truce agreement in Lebanon includes articles that will lead to a deal if the United States and the Israeli regime do not violate them.

Hezbollah with its wise commanders has a mature political rationality,” the senior advisor announced.

Speaking about the policies of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Larijani said he wishes to change the Middle East, but he is not powerful enough to fulfill his dream as he is dependent on the US strength.

The formation of a new Middle East cannot be achieved by certain individuals but by those who fight on the battlefield and resist the enemies, he added.

Elsewhere, he assured that victory would be gained as the Zionist genocidal acts in the Gaza Strip have made the people in the region resistant and powerful.

Heading a delegation, Larijani departed for Damascus on Thursday, November 14, to hold talks with top Syrian officials.

Later, he visited Lebanon, met with senior officials in the Arab country, and exchanged views about the latest regional developments.

