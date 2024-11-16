Lebanon death toll from Israeli aggression climbs to 3,445

The ministry made the announcement on Friday night, saying that the number of the injured people has reached 14,599 as well, Al Mayadeen TV network reported.

Israel began its aggression on Lebanon in early October last year amid its war on Gaza.

The regime has intensified airstrikes on Lebanon since September 23 this year, pounding different areas, especially the southern regions of the country. Days later, Israel launched a ground offensive as well.

The majority of the Lebanese casualties have been caused in the intensified attacks over the past weeks.

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has not remained silent in the face of the Israeli aggression against civilians in Lebanon, as it has continued with operations against Israeli military positions and settlements.

Hezbollah succeeded in bombarding the positions of the regime's army with hundreds of rockets over the past days, while simultaneously hunting down the occupying regime’s troops and armored vehicles in ground battles.

So far, one hundred Zionist troopers have been killed and a thousand others have been injured.

Hezbollah also announced on Wednesday that for the first time since the onset of the war, it has launched a drone attack on the Kirya base, which is home to Israel’s war ministry, the General Staff of the regime's army, the war command room, and the supervisory and control committee of the regime's air force in Tel Aviv.

