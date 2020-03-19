Iran envoy urges Russia support for lifting US’ cruel sanctions

Jalali in separate phone conversations with vice chairman of Russian senate, head of Russian Senate-Iran Majlis friendship group, head of international affairs committee of the Federation Council and head of Duma for international affairs, elaborated on the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran and the efforts made by Iranian government and people in line with uprooting the disease.

Unfortunately, US’ cruel sanctions against Iran has decreased Iran’s capacities for fighting pandemic and has affected small businesses.

He stressed the importance of consultations for preventing this humanitarian disaster the harmful effects of which will influence region and the world.

Meanwhile, Russian officials underlined the importance of lifting US’ illegal and unilateral sanctions which have deprived Iranians of having access to enough medical resources.

They also emphasized continuation of humanitarian aid provided by Russia to fight against coronavirus.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish