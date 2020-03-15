Official: Iranian experts to repair regional countries’ power plants

Negotiations have been held with some regional countries for repairing power plants by Iranian experts and some of these contracts have been finalized, Einollah Salehi said.

He added that lots of power plants’ equipment namely turbines are now manufactured domestically.

Despite the fact that sanctions and limitations created problem for supplying some materials and equipment from abroad, Iranian experts have designed and reproduced important parts, he noted.

Although, turbines are manufactured by a limited number of companies, components of three turbines are now made by Iran Power Plant Repairs Company.

Salehi went on to say that steam turbine shafts have been designed for the first time in Iran.

Over the last three months, about 22 rotors of steam, gas turbines and generators have been reconstructed, he reiterated.

According to Iran Power Plant Repairs Company official website reconstructing and upgrading, manufacturing equipment, operating and maintaining power plant units, oil, gas, petrochemical, refinery, cement, sugar and rail industries are among its most important activities.

