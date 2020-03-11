Iran, Russia seeking ways to boost trade balance

They also dealt with the problems in the way of the promoting the two countries' trade.

Referring to the Russian tradesmen's interest to attend the Iranian market as a big market boasting of numerous areas of cooperation, he described Russian market as enthusiastic to use Iranian goods.

He called for Iranian private sector's activists in the country's market.

He further noted that his country is determined to further improve commercial relations, hoping that the two countries would overcome coronavirus and resume its pre-planned programs.

Russian official called for further efforts by the two countries' private sectors to help promote economic exchanges, using the facilities provided by the governments.

Jalali, for his part, pointed to the significance of Iran and Russia provincial collaboration, saying that the cooperation is a valuable for the private sectors to use capacities and markets of the two countries' various regions.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish