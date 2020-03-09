Pakistan PM says ready to work with Ashraf Ghani govt

“I want to congratulate Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani & look forward to working with him. Pakistan will do everything it possibly can to bring peace and stability in our region,” said Imran Khan in his tweet message.

Earlier Prime Minister Khan addressing a public gathering in Mohmand area, bordering Afghanistan said: I pray for Afghanistan from the bottom of my heart and I hope that this peace deal succeeds as it will benefit Afghan people as well as bring peace in our tribal area.

Meanwhile Pakistan's foreign ministry in a statement said Pakistan has reaffirmed its support for a peaceful, stable, united, sovereign, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours.

“The people of Pakistan are linked to the brotherly people of Afghanistan through immutable bonds of history, geography, faith, kinship, culture, language, and customs and traditions,” said the statement.

Incumbent Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his main rival Abdullah Abdullah both took oath in separate ceremonies in Kabul on Monday attended by senior officials and foreign diplomats.

According to media reports Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul also attended the oath taking ceremony of President Ashraf Ghani.

