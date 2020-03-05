Iran spox rejects Arab Quartet Committee allegations

Mousavi made the remarks in reaction to the “void and boring” statement of the Arab Quartet Committee, terming it as an irreparable measure that the members of this “co-called” committee support the suppression of peaceful protests of people and execution of “innocent” young people of Bahrain.

He said these countries are also behind the creation and strengthening of the terror group Daesh (ISIS) and criminals in Syria and Iraq, the breaking off a war by the “fake” Saudi-led coalition that has killed tens of thousands of Yemeni children and women, caused starvation of millions of people and destroyed infrastructures .

Mousavi said that the three islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb belong to Iran, adding that issuing “repeated” statements have not solved and will not solve any issues in the Muslim world.

He also said that Iran’s military and missile defense power is “homegrown”, emphasizing that this capability would never be a threat to the Arab and Islamic countries and is “not negotiable” either.

Also, he advised certain regional countries not to turn into a warehouse of American-made weapons, because arms purchases will be of no help to their national power because security cannot be imported or bought.

Mousavi went on to say that the countries that have closed their eyes to the occupation of the holy Palestinian territories by the Quds-occupying regime and “abjectly” stand by the US president and the Zionist regime’s prime minister in announcing the “treacherous” Deal of the Century have no rights to impugn Iran’s honorable support for the Resistance in Palestine and Lebanon.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson further expressed sorrow over the fact that the self-proclaimed Arab Quartet Committee have, in line with the US and the Zionist regime, the “honorable” Islamic Resistance in Lebanon as terrorism.

He said that the Resistance is now “the biggest and most effective” deterrent force against aggression and expansionism of the Zionist regime.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish