Iran criticizes Bahrain for irresponsible behavior towards its nationals

Referring to Iranian Foreign Ministry's measures and coordination for returning foreign nationals home within the framework of precautionary and preventive measures against coronavirus outbreak, he said that despite the fact that many regional states have taken actions to return their nationals from Iran in cooperation with the Iranian officials, unfortunately, Bahraini government has done nothing in this respect.

Describing the Bahraini government's move as irresponsible towards its citizens, Mousavi said that some 1,300 Bahraini nationals visiting Iran for pilgrimage or tourism have been forced to have a long and unwanted stay in Iran due to the Bahraini government's shamming ignorance.

Reiterating Iran's humanitarian efforts to deal with the Bahraini citizens' situation, Mousavi voiced his country's readiness for any cooperation with Bahrain to help its nationals return home.

He held Bahrain's government accountable for any consequences of delay in this respect.

