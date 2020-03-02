Iran has least int'l support in fight against drug trafficking

The Iranian envoy made the remarks at the sixty-third annual meeting of the UN Drugs Commission in Vienna where he noted that during the past year since the previous summit, the Islamic Republic of Iran has dedicated about 30 martyrs and injured and in an unequal struggle, has succeeded in discovering about 1000 tons of different types of drugs; a figure that is unprecedented in world history.

He stated that the experiences of the Islamic Republic of Iran indicate that the challenges posed by drugs vary from region to region, and the ways to deal with them should be defined and adjusted to the extent of the issue and the needs of the countries.

The Secretary- General of Iran Drug Control Headquarters went on to say that more than three decades of tireless confrontation with traffickers and enduring irreparable human and financial damage has led the Islamic Republic of Iran to deal with international mafia and regional bands of production, transit and drug trafficking in parallel with the implementation of reduction programs and put on the agenda of its comprehensive policies and programs at national, regional and international levels.

