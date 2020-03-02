IRGC sets up “environmental base” to combat coronavirus breakout

Pakpour said that all the modern war brigades of IRGC are in full alert.

He said that the IRGC has deployed experts of microbiology and virology in the areas affected by coronavirus.

Since Feb. 26, modern war units of IRGC’s Ground Force have been busy disinfecting the affected areas and streets of the cities of the provinces of Qom, Gilan, Kermanshah and Tehran, the commander said.

He said that all the specialized capabilities of IRGC’s Ground Forces, including the fixed and mobile hospitals as well as rapid reaction teams are fully prepared to help rid the county of the virus.

