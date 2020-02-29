Iran, Turkey call for resolving Syrian issue through political means

He stressed the importance of settling the ongoing unrest in Idlib of Syria, adding the situation in the country could be resolved through trilateral cooperation among Iran, Turkey and Russia.

He described the issue of Idlib as "very complicated", noting that dangerous terrorists have stationed forces in the area that must be uprooted.

He further noted that the lives of the innocent people living in the area should be protected.

Expressing readiness for hosting the upcoming Astana peace process, he termed the process as a great achievement for the regional security.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for his part, stated that Iran plays a key role in regional developments.

Political dialogues are the only way of resolving disputes in Syria, he said calling on Iran to cooperate to this end.

He reaffirmed the impact of Iran-Turkey-Russia agreement within the Astana peace process, adding the talks have yielded good results and must continue to achieve lasting peace.

The situation in Idlib cannot continue, he said expressing concern over the recent achievements of the process.

