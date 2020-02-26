Iran, Azerbaijan convene 2nd joint military commission

The meeting is chaired by Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces for the International Affairs, Brigadier General Qadir Nezami and Azeri Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics Lieutenant General Mammadov Fuad Nadir.

Both sides discussed exchange visits of delegations and military officials and cooperation on joint training drills and scientific, research, medical, sports and cultural fields.

Iran and Azerbaijan as two neighboring states with historical, cultural and civilization affinities.

The two countries have record of cooperation on military, security and defense areas.

Fighting terrorism, human trafficking and smuggling of illicit drugs in the Caspian Sea and the Caucasus are the common issues of Iran and Azerbaijan.

Iran-Azerbaijan second joint military commission will wrap up after expert negotiations and exchange of views of the Azeri delegation with Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, Deputy Chief of Staff of Armed forces Brigadier Ali Abdollahi, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi and by signing MoU.

The next joint commission will be held in Baku.

