Ireland vows unbreakable support for Palestine amid ‘humanitarian catastrophe’

During a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday, Harris called for a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the free flow of urgently needed humanitarian aid to the besieged territory.

“Despite the humanitarian catastrophe and unconscionable loss of life in 2024, peace fuelled by a two-state solution must be the goal of world community in 2025,” he said.

Harris told Mahmoud Abbas that the heartbreaking conditions and loss of innocent life in Gaza this year weigh heavily on the minds of many Irish people as they gather with their families for Christmas this week.

Early this month, Ireland announced to formally join South Africa’s genocide case against the Zionist regime, saying that it will be asking the court to “broaden its interpretation” of what constitutes genocide.

The occupying regime has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,300 people, most of them women and children, in the besieged territory since October 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its brutal war on Gaza.

