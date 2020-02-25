President says sanctions could not hinder construction of Tehran-Shomal Freeway

President Rouhani made the remarks in his speech to the opening ceremony on the first section of Tehran-Shomal Freeway.

Construction of the freeway project during the sanctions era is glorious, the president said.

He appreciated the efforts made by all the executives, engineers and workers to carry out the project.

Tehran-Shomal Freeway project was under construction by the Chinese about 17 years ago while just about 30 percent of it completed; however, during the past 2.5 years, the government could complete about 85 percent of the project.

Today is a good day for Iran's history, President Rouhani noted adding that the project will help save petrol.

The 32-km Tehran-Shomal Freeway aimed at easing traffic between the Iranian capital of Tehran and the north part of the country will cut the distance about 60 km.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president also talked of the anti-Iran measures, stressing that the country will not beg the enemies, will not bow down to their demands and will tolerate the difficulties to make the enemies disappointed.

Speaking about the deadly coronavirus which has confirmed 12 Iranians as dead since the announcement of its outbreak in Iran, the president said the issue should not frighten the public, meanwhile, the people should follow up the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

