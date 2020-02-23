Veep: Fight against coronavirus requires nat'l resolve

Speaking in the committee themed "fight against coronavirus, Jahangiri urged Iranians to help prevent spread of the virus through preventive measures.

He said all bodies in the private sector are obliged to maintain necessary cooperation on fight against coronavirus with the committee.

The meeting was held in presence of Minister of Education, Research and Technology, Minister of Road and Urban Development, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Government Spokesman, Head of Crisis Management Office, Head of Passive Defense Organization and Minister of Health.

Addressing the meeting, Minister of Health Saeed Namaki said based on the decisions made, those cases with positive results are now kept in isolation while the suspected ones will remain under examination.

Earlier, Head of Iranian Health Ministry for public relations affairs Jahanpour said that the death toll of the coronavirus epidemic reached eight people, adding that 43 others were affected.

Based on the medical test results, some 15 more have been affected by lethal virus, he said.

He added that 7 people in Qom, 4 in Tehran, 2 in Gilan, 1 in Markazi and 1 more in Tonekabon have been affected.

