Pres. Rouhani calls for EU to stand up to US illegal moves

President Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Tehran, adding that the two sides enjoy constructive relations.

Both sides could cooperate economically, he said while expressing hope that Austria would ignore the illicit pressures of the Americans in bolstering cooperation.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) does not just belong to Iran, Europe or the 5 + 1 parties, but it can have an impact on the security as well as peace of the region and the world, he reiterated.

Iranians believe that this agreement could be maintained, President Rouhani said, noting that Iran has always complied with the JCPOA.

The nuclear deal could have been a good basis for building new trust among Iran and the West, including the European Union as well as the United States, he underlined.

Aside from imposing economic sanctions on Iran, the US has also imposed nutritional and pharmaceutical sanctions against Iranians, President Rouhani underscored.

Iranian President termed the US' sanctions as a terrorist act, adding the European Union should fulfill its humanitarian duty.

Referring that regional security should be preserved by the states in the region, he noted that today the security of the waterways in the region has been reduced compared to the past.

He further noted that a number of countries in the region namely Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan are not in good security.

Iran has put forward the Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) to restore regional peace and security, he said adding all problems in the region are caused by illegitimate US interventions.

Rouhani voiced hope that mutual ties of Iran-Austria would further be expanded and both sides would witness constructive bilateral relations.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, for his part, described two countries' relations as deep-rooted.

He urged strengthening bilateral ties in various areas, particularly in trade and economic fields.

Recalling that Vienna had hosted the nuclear talks and 5+1 parties, he termed the JCPOA as a turning-point in building trust in the region and the world.

The JCPOA has a key role to play in maintaining regional peace and stability, he said, adding preserving the agreement is of prime importance.

He further noted that Iran plays a pivotal role in restoring stability and security in the region.

The Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) could be regarded as a roadmap for bringing about regional peace and stability, he stated.

He went on to say that Austria welcomes the initiative, adding that the country is keen on taking practical steps to this end.

