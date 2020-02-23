Iran, Austria FMs discuss JCPOA

The discussion took place during a meeting between the visiting Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday.

The Austrian foreign minister is visiting Tehran, as the head of a delegation, for talks this week.

At the meeting, the two sides welcomed the expansion of good bilateral ties and relations and emphasized its deepening in all areas.

The latest developments in the European parties' commitments and the Iranian nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) were among the most important topics reviewed by Zarif and Schallenberg.

After the first round of talks, the two officials will meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Yesterday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok held a meeting in Tehran.

Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Stef Blok and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday held the first round of talks in Tehran.

