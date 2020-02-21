Zarif briefs reporters on FATF meeting

The international body had given Iran a final deadline of February 2020 to comply with its rules.

As the Iranian officials did not agree on the case and the Iranian Parliament failed to ratify legislation on complying with FATF demands, the five-day meeting is expected to determine whether to put Iran under its blacklist or extend the deadline for the country.

Zarif, who had just cast his vote for the 11th parliamentary elections and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts at a voting station in Tehran, made the remarks in response to a reporter who said that the news reports suggest that the FATF will extend the deadline set for Iran.

A vast majority of the speeches over the past days of the meeting suggest that the deadline will be extended, Zarif said that the two countries as well as “a pro-terrorist regime” are opposing the extension of Iran’s time.

He elaborated on the three supporters of blacklisting Iran, tacitly referring to the US as a country which “is itself terrorism” as it has shown its state terrorism with the assassination of Iranian Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani and has demonstrated its economic terrorism with the imposition of sanctions on Iran and other countries.

Saudi Arabia is a real model of terrorism, the Iranian minister said, referring to the Zionist regime as a regime, state terrorism has been basically named in its name.

However, he noted, “We have to wait and see what will happen.”

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish