Zarif: Friday represents Iranians' persistence to remain united

Referring to the 11th parliamentary elections on February 21, he wrote on Instagram that over the past years he deemed himself duty-bound to defend the entire Iran and even defend those who do not understand national interests as they should and see the world as it is.

"When I defend rights of any Iranian against sanctions and when I go from this corner of the world to the other corner to defend Iran's legitimate right, when I seize any opportunity to talk in a bid to defeat the enemy," he said, noting that he sees Iran as a home for all not just for those agreeing with me.

"I see Iran the same homeland which has embraced us will differences and distances," he reiterated.

"I have talked on several occasions with those looking at Iran from afar. They see us 'of the same fate' more than we think and I have understood that belief in Iran is the same belief in 'being of the same fate'."

Invincibility in the face of cruelty is gift of the Iranian culture, the beautiful weapon that has protected Iran for many years, he said.

Friday (day of election) reflects the message that Iranians keep their promise and respond peace with peace and respect with respect but they never surrender, Zarif said.

Tomorrow people will go to polls to elect their representatives for the next parliament.

