Coronavirus suspect in Tehran metro transported to hospital

Speaking to IRNA, he said that a Metro passenger was identified early on Thursday and was sent to hospital immediately.

According to Health, Treatment and Medical Education Ministry's Public Relations Department, three in Qom and Arak are suffering from coronavirus and are currently receiving treatment.

Two fatal cases have already been confirmed in Qom, 140 km south of Tehran.

Meanwhile, Chancellor of Arak Medical University Mohammad Jamalian said on Thursday that one patient has tested positive for the virus and is currently in quarantine.

He further noted that eight patients suspected of the virus were tested but one was positive for the fatal virus.

