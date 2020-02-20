Austrian FM to visit Iran on February 22

At a joint press conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, Schallenberg said he will fly to Iran on Saturday while he is carrying a message from the Europeans about the July 2015 nuclear deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) from which the United States withdrew unilaterally on May 8, 2018.

Maas said in the meantime that his country believes that policy on maximum pressure is not fruitful.

On Nov 5, 2018, the US President Donald Trump re-imposed sanctions against Iran, the bans as he said were at the highest level.

In related developments, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi had already announced that the Austrian and Dutch foreign ministers are to travel to Iran.

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal and in line with Iran's reciprocal action against Washington's anti-Tehran measures, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the country decided to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA, based on Article 26 and 36, and set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches.

