Larijani: Iran ready for political dialogue with Arab neighbors

Addressing a gathering of 40 elites, university professors and intellectuals in Lebanon's Phoenicia Hotel in response to their questions, Larijani said that Iran is ready for talks and a few days ago Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated that he is ready to negotiate with Saudi Arabia.

"We are in close proximity to a number of Arab countries and share common ideas, and do not accept cutting off ties, and believe that misunderstandings can be resolved through dialogue," Larijani said.

He noted that "we may disagree on some areas, but this is apart from enmity". For example, "we emphasize democracy, and some Arab countries may not", but this should not be grounds for hostility.

Some Arab countries have been deceived by the United States, taking away their money and oil, the speaker said. Iran opposes this situation but is not the Arab states’ enemy.

Larijani emphasized that "we do not run away from the dialogue", but others avoid it. The US is exerting pressure on them to prevent them from talking to Iran. At the same time, some of them are secretly talking "to us and cooperating, but openly speaking against Iran".

