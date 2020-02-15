11 countries participating in Fajr Int'l Festival of Fashion, Costume

Mohammad Ali Kiyani added that participating countries include Afghanistan, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Turkey, Italy, Romania, Bangladesh, India, Kazakhstan and South Korea.

On the peripheral programs of the section, he said that a series of specialized meetings on various topics, including role of modern technologies in the fields of fashion and costume, are on the agenda.

Describing Fajr Int'l Festival of Fashion and Costume as a major step in line with cultural interaction, he said that the event is considered a main action in line with introducing Iran's artistic talents.

The Ninth Fajr International Festival of Fashion and Costume opened in Goft-o-Gou Park on February 13 and will continue until February 18.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish