Certain French institutes act worse than US in sanctions on medicine: Iran's embassy

According to Iran's Embassy Public Relations Department, Chairman of Iran-France Parliamentary Friendship Group Anne Genetet in a tweet hoped that Fariba Adelkhah and Roland Marchal who are detained in Iran on security charges would be released, saying that let's build French-Iranian relations based on trust, not distrust.

Iran's Embassy responded in a tweet that trust is not one-way. Certain French entities put severest pressures on Iran, even in the field of medicine, even in worse than the US' pressures.

The two countries' efforts should not be used in the 'long-term' for the 'short-term' issues arising from the third elements, the embassy said.

