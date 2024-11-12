Iran, Türkiye hold 20th joint consular commission meeting

In this meeting, the two sides pointed out the good neighborliness and the very good and brotherly relations between the two countries in the political, economic, and cultural fields.

They also discussed the two countries' consular issues, including the issues related to students and nationals, strengthening judicial, legal and police cooperation, speeding up and Facilitating the implementation of agreements on the transfer of convicts and the extradition of criminals, facilitating the movement of citizens of the two countries, and emphasizing the regular holding of legal meetings in order to solve the problems of the citizens of the two countries.

2050