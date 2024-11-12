‘Resistance front defending Lebanon, fighting Zionists simultaneously’

Ebrahim Rezaei was speaking following a meeting of the parliamentary committee on Tuesday evening that was hosted by Mohammadreza Raouf Shaibani, the special representative of Iran’s Foreign Minister for the West Asia region.

Shaibani presented a report on regional developments, especially on the issue of Lebanon, and highlighted the situation of the Axis of Resistance in its fight against the Zionist regime, Rezaei said.

White calling the report of Shaibani as well as recent visits of Iran’s Foreign Minister and Parliament Speaker to Lebanon effective, the Spokesman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament emphasized that the resistance front has not suffered any serious damage in recent weeks and months and that they are still in the field.

Rezaei recalled Shaibani’s words that “today the resistance front is simultaneously defending Lebanon's borders and fighting the Zionist enemy”.

The spokesperson said that based on Shaibani's testimony, the election of Sheikh Naim Qassem as the Secretary General of Hezbollah Resistance Movement was a great success and that the morale of the Lebanese resistance fighters remains high.

