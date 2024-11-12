Yemen's armed forces conduct special operations in Red Sea, Indian Ocean; hits 3 US vessels

According to Al-Masira network, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces, announced in this regard that in response to the aggression of the United States and the United Kingdom in Yemen and the continued support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people, the missile and drone unit of the Yemeni armed forces, with the help of God Almighty carried out a special military operation that targeted the US aircraft carrier (Abraham) located in the Indian Ocean.

"This operation was carried out with a number of cruise missiles and drones while the American enemy was preparing to carry out hostile operations targeting Yemen, and the Yemeni armed forces operation neutralized the planned American attack," he added.

General Saree pointed out that also in another operation, 2 US destroyers were targeted in the Red Sea with a number of ballistic missiles and drones, and by the grace of God, this operation successfully achieved its goals.

He continued that these 2 operations lasted eight hours. "Based on this, the Yemeni armed forces hold the American and British enemies responsible for turning the Red Sea region into a military tension zone and its consequences on maritime traffic."

