Khaji: Zionist regime's aggression against Syria is serious threat to region's stability

Khaji discussed the latest developments related to the political, field and humanitarian conditions of the region and Syria in a meeting with Pederson on the sidelines of the 22nd round of international meetings of senior experts on the Astana process in the capital of Kazakhstan.

In addition to strongly condemning the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the continued aggression of the Zionist regime against Lebanon and Syria, he considered the occupation regime's military aggression against Syria as a serious threat to peace and stability in that country and the region.

Referring to the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to help establish peace and stability in Syria, Khaji emphasized the need for a responsible and active approach by the United Nations and its relevant institutions, especially the Security Council, to stop crimes and violations of peace by the Zionist regime.

He called for the mobilization of all international facilities to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

Pederson, the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Syrian Affairs, while deploring the continuation and intensification of tensions in the region, emphasized the need for funding to help Syrian and Lebanese refugees, as well as the advancement of political processes in Syria, including holding meetings of the Constitutional Committee.

