According to the Lebanese media, the resistance groups attacked the US military base in the Koniko gas field in Deir Ezzur and Al-Shadadi area in the southeast of Al-Hasakah.

Local sources announced that "Koniko" square was targeted on 2 occasions with an interval of one hour.

But the Russian news agency Sputnik reported that the Koniko gas field was attacked by several drones.

