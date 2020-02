Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali, in a meeting with Russia’s head of Tour Leaders Association Valentina Lomidze, emphasized on the importance of tourism and great capacities of both countries in this industry.

Jalali and Lomidze agreed to develop a plan to advertise cultural, ecological, religious and historical tourism in Iran and Russia through social networks and other media.

