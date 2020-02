Ebrahim Raisie, Chief of the Judiciary, on the occasion of the anniversary of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in a letter to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, proposed to pardon or commute the punishment of 2,315 convicts and the proposal was approved by Ayatollah Khamenei in the implementation of Paragraph 11 of the Article 110 of the Constitution.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish