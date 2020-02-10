Zarif: Iran ready to facilitate Syria-Turkey talks

"Iran reiterates its readiness to facilitate dialogue among brother neighbors #Turkey & #Syria," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

He added: "Escalation of tensions only serves interests of terrorists and their sponsors."

"Avoidance of bloodshed and respect for sovereignty & territorial integrity is imperative," he noted.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs Ali Asqar Khaji in a meeting with the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen said that Iran is ready to help resolve disputes between Turkey and Syria.

Tehran minds saving civilians' life and preventing using them as human shield, he said.

In the meeting, both sides also discussed the latest developments in Syria especially in Idlib, constitution committee, reconstruction, forming work group to exchange refugees and other humanitarian issues.

They also reviewed Iran-UN joint cooperation on helping to resolve Syrian crisis.

Khaji elaborated on the latest developments in Syria and Idlib and underlined the importance of fighting against terrorism and Sochi agreement.

He also noted that Iran stresses saving civilians' life and preventing to misuse them as human shield.

