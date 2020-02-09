Iran ranked first in stem cells in region

The issue of stem cell commercialization is a matter in this government that has received special attention in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Sourena Sattari said on the sidelines of unveiling a series of 26 stem cell knowledge-based products

He added that the number of products approved by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education has increased, as well as the number of knowledge-based companies in the field has increased to 100 companies, and this is a significant number in the stem cell area.

Sattari reiterated that every country does not have such a large number of companies and products. Now colleges are active in the field of stem cells and new stem cell methods, that reduce costs and offer new ways to treat patients, are more accessible.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish