Pakistan invites Iranian film makers for joint productions

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said this while speaking as a Chief Guest at the 41 years of Iranian Cinema arranged by Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan National Council of the Arts at the PNCA premises on Friday.

She said Pakistan and Iran relations are centuries old and both the countries are bonded with religious and cultural similarities.

The minister noted Pakistan and Iran have been supporting each other in bilateral and international issues. “Iranian cinema has very strong footing in the film world for their excellent productions,” said Special Advisor to Prime Minister.

Dr. Awan said Iranian films are well marked and screened at all important international film festivals.

She said film plays an important role in projecting the sociocultural fabric and traditions of a society. The advisor said that Iranian films are closely linked with their culture and values.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan viewed that Pakistani film makers have lot to learn from Iran especially in the fields of arts and film making.

“Iranian nation is committed to their ideology and facing challenges with their dedication and hard work,” the minister added. She also praised the role of Iranian women in the society.

Dr. Awan said that during her 17 visits to Iran she witnessed the progress of brave Iranian nation and can say that Iranians would not hesitate to challenge any superpower because they don’t fear from anyone except Allah almighty.

Iranian Cultural Consular Mohammad Reza Kaka on the occasion paid homage to Founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini and martyred IRGC commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

He said that cinema is a phenomenon associated with life and social progress of the human society. He added that after the victory of the Islamic Revolution those associated with cinema feared about the fate of the cinema industry however the cinema flourished in post Revolution era.

Mohammad Reza Kaka counting the achievements of the Iranian cinema said that Iranian filmmakers have reflected the real face of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He noted that the Iranian cinema also highlighted the role of the women in the society.

The diplomat hoped that Pakistan film makers should view closely the superior content and techniques of Iranian films to take effective steps in developing the artistic and film relations between the two countries.

Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Ali Hosseini was also present on the occasion.

Director General PNCA, Dr. Fouzia Saeed said Iranian cinema has played a remarkable roll in the world. “Iranian films have reflected the true picture of human relations and set standards for the world,” she said.

She added the films provide you chance to peep into life of a nation, community and area.

A renowned film critique and senior official of PNCA, Aijaz Gul said that Iranian cinema has proved that film is not just a causal entertainment rather it also gives information, education and social awareness.

He said that Iranian films today are being seen in every part of the world and have also won many awards in the international film festivals.

On the occasion a short documentary about the Iranian cinema was shown while film “Damascus Times” directed by Ebrahim Hatamikia was also screened at the PNCA auditorium. Large number of Pakistanis from all walks of lives watched the film and got enthralled by the Iranian masterpiece.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish