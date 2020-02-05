Feb 5, 2020, 8:09 AM
Tehran ready for strengthening ties with Sarajevo

Belgrade, Feb 5, IRNA – Iran's Ambassador in Sarajevo Mahmoud Heydari voiced his country's readiness for strengthening relations with Bosnia-Herzegovina.

In a meeting with Bosnia's new defense minister, Sifet Podzic, he congratulated him on his appointment for the position and wished him success in the new post.

He also conveyed Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami's greeting to his Bosnian counterpart.

Podzic, for his part, appreciated Iran for supports for his country and hailed Iranian Embassy's approach to forge friendly relations with all Bosnian tribes.

Bosnia-Herzegovina gained independence from Yugoslavia in 1992 and it was recognized as an independent country in the same year.

