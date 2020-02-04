Rouhani congratulates Sri Lanka on Independence Day

In his message to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Rouhani expressed hope for developing cooperation between two countries in line with mutual interests.

He also wished health and success for Sri Lankan president and dignity for the people of Sri Lanka.

Independence Day, also known as National Day, is a Sri Lankan national holiday celebrated annually on 4 February to commemorate the country’s political independence from British rule in 1948.

It is celebrated all over the country through a flag-hoisting ceremony, dances, parades and performances.

